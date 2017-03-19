Final Home Game For The USC Women

A'ja Wilson (Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

When the third-ranked USC women's basketball team takes the court against Arizona State, it will mark the final home game of the 2016-2017 season.

A win would give the program a fourth consecutive trip to the Sweet 16.

The Gamecocks and Wildcats do boast defenses that are ranked in the top 35. USC is 27th nationally, allowing 56.4 points per game. The visitors are ranked 32nd defensively, giving up an average of 57.4 points per game.

However, USC's offense has been on a torrid pace. In the game against UNC-Asheville, USC made 56.9% of its field goals. Heathwood Hall graduate A'Ja Wilson is averaging 20.4 points in her last five outings. The Naismith Trophy finalist looks to lock down that award as she continues to be the focal point of opposing defenses who have yet to find a way to slow her down.

