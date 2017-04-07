Fireflies Blank Greenjackets

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - After one of the more memorable first at-bats you'll ever see in baseball what would Tim Tebow do for an encore?

Tonight Columbia Fireflies fans came into Spirit Communications Park for game two in the Augusta series to see if Tebow could go yard like he did last night. He did make contact in his first plate appearance. His base hit advanced a runner to third for Columbia in a scoreless second inning.

Jordan Humphreys was feeling it for Columbia. He struck out 9 batters and 5 scoreless innings of work.

The Fireflies were up 2-0 after a sac fly and walked run, Dash Winningham adds to that total with a double that plates two in the bottom of the fourth. The Fireflies score three runs in that inning. Columbia goes up 4-0.

Winningham finishes 2-5 with 4 rbis as the Fireflies win 7-0 over Augusta.

Columbia can win their four game series tomorrow night in game three which is scheduled to start at 7:05 pm.

© 2017 WLTX-TV