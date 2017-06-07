Fireflies Defeat Legends 5-1

Fans file into the park for afternoon baseball. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

One day after being named a South Atlantic League All-Star, Columbia Fireflies pitcher Merandy Gonzalez pitched six scoreless innings, striking out five, to help the Fireflies defeat the Lexington Legends Wednesday afternoon at Spirit Communications Park.

Gonzalez improved to 8-1.

The fifth consecutive win at home was Columbia's eighth win in the last 11 games. The Fireflies are three games behind Southern Division-leading Greenville with 12 games left in the first half of the season. The first-half division winners clinch berths in the playoffs.

Ali Sanchez drove in Columbia's (31-25) first run in the second inning with an RBI double which scored Desmond Lindsay. Sanchez had two hits on the day for the Fireflies.

