Fireflies Fan Pops The Question During Game And Wins

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - You can find a lot of things at Spirit Communications Park. Obviously baseball, some good food, team jerseys but now you can find your soul mate at a Fireflies game.

Saturday night, during Columbia's second game of a double header against Charleston, Austin Graham proposed to his girlfriend Brittany Hallman on Kiss Cam.

Brittany was shocked but she said yes. She thought she was organizing the family's trip to the game the whole time. She was completely surprised and Austin's plan for the proposal worked out perfectly.

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

"I really had no idea. I don't know what to say right now. I was like ok let's do this and he just grabbed me and I was like wait, ok, what is happening? I still don't really know what to think. It's got to set in you know," Brittany said with a laugh.

Austin explained how long it took to pull it off.

"I had this day planned for probably 3 months now and it's been awhile in the making. It feels good to have it come through and that she was completely surprised with everything and didn't know it was coming. We come to a lot of games so this will be special for us."

The Fireflies capped off the special night for the new couple with a 4-2 win over Charleston as they sweep the Riverdogs in a double header.

© 2017 WLTX-TV