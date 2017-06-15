Fireflies Grab Sole Possession Of First Place

Michael Paez hit a pair of home runs to power Columbia to a 7-2 win over Greenville Thursday night in front of a record crowd of 7,415 at Fluor Field.

Paez hit a three-run blast in the top of the third to give the Fireflies a 4-1 lead. In the top of the eighth, he hit a solo homer, number eight on the year for the Coastal Carolina product.

Columbia will wrap up the first half with a three-game series at Charleston. The Fireflies can clinch the division and a playoff spot with a sweep, Greenville will travel to Rome to wrap up the first half.

The weekend will lead into All-Star week in Columbia which starts with the Home Run Derby Monday at 6:30 pm followed by the SAL All-Star Game Tuesday night at 7:05 pm.

