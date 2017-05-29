Fireflies Set Runs Record In Memorial Day Win

(Photo: Thinkstock/Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - With all the rain coming in and out of the Midlands the Fireflies made the most of their game against the Augusta Greenjackets on Memorial Day.

Over 5300 fans were at Spirit Communications Park and they saw the home team set records in a 14-2 win over Augusta.

It seems the defense sparked an eventual break out performance by the offense. Down 1-0 to Augusta the Columbia defense comes up big as Ali Sanchez throws a runner out at second to keep the game at 1-0. Then the Columbia offense went crazy.

In the bottom of the third a Mike Paez hit goes down the third base line, it goes all the way to the wall and that hit clears the bases. That was part of a four run inning for the Columbia as they took a 3-1 advantage.

Then to close out the frame Dash Winningham hit a rbi double to bring in Paez and give Columbia 4-1 lead. That was part of a record breaking night for Winningham as well. The first baseman went 3-4 with two home runs and also drove in six runs. His two homers and rbis are single game Columbia records.

The Fireflies set a new franchise record with 14 runs on their way to a 14-2 victory. Game two is tomorrow night at 7 pm.

