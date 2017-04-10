Columbia Fireflies pitcher Colin Holderman is congratulated after one of his 11 strikeouts against Hickory. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Colin Holderman made his first start one for the record books.

Holderman (W, 1-0) tossed six shutout innings with 11 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Hickory Monday night at Spirit Communications Park.

Columbia (5-0) recorded its fifth straight win, which tied the franchise's longest streak as the Fireflies remained the only unbeaten team in the South Atlantic League. Holderman's 11 strikeouts are a new single-game record for a Firefly.

Columbia pitchers recorded 16 strikeouts - a career best for a nine-inning game in the organization's history. Holderman retired the final 11 batters he faced, paving the way for relievers Matt Blackham and Joe Zanghi. They combined for five strikeouts and allowed just two hits. Zanghi earned his first save of the season.

Former Spring Valley and USC outfielder Gene Cone scored a pair of runs for the Fireflies. Tim Tebow went 1-for-4 with a single.

