Fireflies Stay Hot, Defeat Charleston 4-1

Brandon Brosher hit a three-run home run to break a 1-1 tie to help the Columbia Fireflies defeat the Charleston Riverdogs 4-1 Friday night at Joe Riley Park in Charleston.

The Fireflies have won 16 of their last 19 games and remained in first place in the Southern Division. With two games left in the first half of the South Atlantic League schedule, the Fireflies can win the division and clinch a playoff spot with a win Saturday and a Greenville loss at Rome.

Adonis Uceta picked up his sixth save of the year after striking out two batters with the bases loaded in the eighth and then throwing a scoreless ninth.

Jordan Humphreys (10-1) pitched six innings and only allowed one run in his 11th start of the season. Columbia starters have lasted at least six frames in each of the previous 12 games. The club has nine wins during this span.

The Fireflies are back in action for game two of their three-game series against the Charleston RiverDogs on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley Park. Thomas Szapucki (1-0, 4.35) starts on the mound for Columbia and faces Charleston’s righty Brian Keller (4-5, 3.97).



