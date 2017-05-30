Fireflies Steamroll Greenjackets

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Something must be in the air at Spirit Communications Park because the Fireflies are scoring a lot in front of their home fans these days. That was evident after the Columbia Fireflies defeated the Augusta Greenjackets by six runs on Tuesday night.

The Firefiles returned to the diamond for the second game of their series against Augusta and Jordan Humphreys got the start for Columbia. The young gun was firing away. He tossed 8 strikeouts in 6 innings of work with no earned runs.

Tim Tebow has been 0 for 10 in the last four games but he broke out of his slump. In the bottom of the second Tebow hits a line drive double down the third base line which scores Desmond Lindsay. Tebow's 15th rbi of the season starts a five run second inning for Columbia. Tebow finished 1-4 on the night.

The Fireflies cruise to an 8-2 win. They've outscored the Greenjackets 22-4 in two games.

Humphreys gets his 8th win of the season and Columbia will go for the sweep tonight night at 7.

