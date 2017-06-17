Fireflies Still In Title Contention Despite Loss

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Brian Keller allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Charleston RiverDogs over the Columbia Fireflies in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Garrett Mundell struck Andres Gimenez out with the bases loaded to end the game for his sixth save of the season.

Keller (5-5) struck out eight and walked four to get the win.

In the fifth inning, Charleston went up 2-0 after Alexander Palma hit an RBI double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Mandy Alvarez. The RiverDogs scored again in the eighth inning when Diego Castillo hit an RBI single, scoring Palma.

Thomas Szapucki (1-1) went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits to take the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Fireflies were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the RiverDogs' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Columbia is 7-2 against Charleston this season.

