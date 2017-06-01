Fireflies Sweep Augusta Greenjackets

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New Location for Lexington Landfill
-
9 Girls, 2 Boys Arrested After Fight at School
-
Foul Play Suspected in Fatal House Fire
-
Viral selfie has a heart-felt mission
-
Fire forces 2 People From Home
-
Roll Call In The Neighborhood
-
Newberry Police Shoot Suspect Who Shot at Them
-
Residents Face Possible Tax Hike for EMS
-
Police Investigate Shooting at Finlay Park
-
Man Shoots, Kills Son-in-Law
More Stories
-
Man Beat His Brother to Death, Set Home on Fire,…Jun. 1, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
-
Lexington Jail is a Debtors Prison, ACLU Lawsuit ClaimsJun. 1, 2017, 10:52 a.m.
-
Midlands County Could Raise Taxes for EMSMay 31, 2017, 7:41 p.m.