Fireflies Sweep Augusta

Columbia pitcher Meranda Gonzalez threw a career-high 10 strikeouts in the Fireflies 4-3 win over Augusta. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Merandy Gonzalez recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts as the Columba Fireflies defeated the Augusta GreenJackets 4-3 Wednesday night at Spirit Communications Park.

Gonzalez improved to 7-1 on the season as the Fireflies improved to 6-0 in home against against Augusta.

Former Spring Valley and USC standout Gene Cone had two hits with an RBI and a run scored for the Fireflies.

Max Kuhns pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his third save of the season.

© 2017 WLTX-TV