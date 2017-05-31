Fireflies Sweep Augusta

Merandy Gonzalez recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts as the Columba Fireflies defeated the Augusta GreenJackets 4-3 Wednesday night at Spirit Communications Park.
Gonzalez improved to 7-1 on the season as the Fireflies improved to 6-0 in home against against Augusta.
Former Spring Valley and USC standout Gene Cone had two hits with an RBI and a run scored for the Fireflies.
Max Kuhns pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his third save of the season.
