Columbia outfielder Tim Tebow watches intently from first base. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Spring Valley and USC graduate Gene Cone drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth as the Columbia Fireflies defeated Delmarva 2-1.

The rally started when Tim Tebow his second walk of the night. After Ali Sanchez doubled, Milton Ramos walked to load the bases. That set the stage for Cone who drew the walk from Delmarva reliver Matt Trowbridge, sending Tebow home from third with the winning run.

Fireflies starter Gabriel Llanes struck out six over seven innings and has now allowed just two runs over his last 20 innings on the bump. Adonis Uceta (W, 1-0) retired all six batters he faced in the final two innings.

The teams will return to action Wednesday morning at 11:05 a.m. for the second game of a seven-game homestand.

