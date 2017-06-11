Fireflies Win 8th Straight

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies won their eighth straight game Sunday afternoon as they defeated the Charleston Riverdogs 3-2 to set a new franchise record for consecutive wins.

Gabriel Llanes pitched 8 2/3 innings, while only giving up 2 runs on 6 hits.

For the 11th time in the last 13 games, the Fireflies scored first. They scored three runs in the second inning against Adonis Rosa. Tim Tebow hit a base hit that scored Jay Jabs and Luis Carpio. This is the third straight game that Tebow has reached base safely.

The Fireflies are 12-2 over their last 14 games and 15-5 since May 24th. They've won 10 straight at Spirit Communications Park which is franchise record. The club is also just one game behind the first-place Greenville drive in the South Atlantic League South division.

The Fireflies will play the Riverdogs again Monday night as they look to sweep their third straight opponent at home. Lefty Blake Taylor will throw the first pitch for the Fireflies at 7:05 p.m.

