Fireflies Win Finale Over Suns

The Columbia Fireflies logo. (Photo: Hardball Capital/Columbia Fireflies)

HAGERSTOWN, MD - HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Luis Carpio hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to a 5-3 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Sunday.

Joseph Zanghi struck Jakson Reetz out with a runner on second to end the game for his fourth save of the season.

The double by Carpio scored Dash Winningham and Desmond Lindsay to give the Fireflies a 2-0 lead.

Hagerstown answered in the bottom of the frame when Anderson Franco hit a two-run double to tie the game.

The Fireflies later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Michael Paez hit a two-run home run, while Tim Tebow drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Lindsay in the eighth.

Paez homered and singled three times, driving home two runs for Columbia.

Taylor Henry (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Hagerstown starter Tyler Watson (4-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The Suns failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.

