Fireflies Win In Extras

Mike Paez And Tim Tebow celebrate after Paez hits a sac fly in Columbia's 3-2 win over West Virginia. (Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies were back at home after a long road trip and they got their legs underneath late to win 3-2 in extra innings over the West Virginia Power on Thursday night.

Merandy Gonzalez, the reigning South Atlantic League Player Of the Month got the start. He struck out four batters in 7 scoreless innings of work.

Columbia was up 1-0 after a Mike Paez drives in Andres Gimenez with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

But this game would be tied 2-2 going into the ninth inning as West Virginia manufactured two runs in the top of the 8th.

Columbia would score the game winner on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th. Desmond Lindsay scored the winning run for the Fireflies after a walk and two bunts put him on third base with Paez at bat.

Game two is tomorrow night at 7 pm.

