Fireflies Win Streak Ends On Walk Off

The Columbia Fireflies logo. (Photo: Hardball Capital/Columbia Fireflies)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Santiago Espinal hit a walk-off single, as the Greenville Drive beat the Columbia Fireflies 5-4 on Tuesday.

Nick Lovullo scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on an error.

The Fireflies tied the game 4-4 when Gene Cone hit an RBI single, bringing home Reed Gamache in the fifth.

Reliever Hildemaro Requena (4-2) went one scoreless inning, allowing one hit while striking out one and walking one to pick up the win. Cameron Griffin (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Chris Madera doubled and singled twice in the win. Tyler Spoon tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.

