If USC is ultimately denied a spot in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday's loss at LSU will be magnified even more as Carolina found itself on the wrong end of a controversial call.

USC had rallied from a 3-1 defiicit to take a 5-3 lead on an Alex Destino 2-run home run. After LSU scored a run in the bottom of the inning, the game remained scoreless until the bottom of the eighth.

With two outs and runners on first and third, Zach Watson sent a grounder to Madison Stokes. The A.C. Flora graduate fired over to first base, but it was ruled that USC first baseman Matt Williams’ foot was off the bag. Michael Papierski scored on the play to tie the game. USC head coach Chad Holbrook bolted out fo the dugout to plead his case. Because it was not reviewable, the call stood and the game remained tied.

Before the ninth inning began, Carolina assistant coach Sammy Esposito was ejected after yelling from the dugout toward the umpires. Stuart Lake would take over coaching third base as Esposito was headed to the locker room.

Both teams would score a run in the ninth, with LSU winning the game on Antoine Duplantis’ one-out RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning.

USC (27-19, 11-13 SEC) will host Presbyterian College Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.

