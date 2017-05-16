First Cullen, Now Stokes Is Out For The Rest Of 2017

USC shortstop Madison Stokes (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

On the same day as USC announced catcher Chris Cullen will miss the rest of the season came news starting shortstop Madison Stokes has also played his last game of the season.

The junior out of A.C. Flora suffered a broken right wrist after he was hit by a pitch in Saturday's game at Missouri.

Stokes has started 47 games at shortstop is batting .224 (37-for-165) for the season with 18 runs scored, 10 doubles, three homers and 17 RBIs on the year.

