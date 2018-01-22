FMU Star Detrek Browning Gets Conference Award

FLORENCE, SC - The accolades continue to pour in for one of Irmo's finest. Detrek Browning is the Peach Belt Conference player of the week. The league made the announcement today. Browning went off in three games this past week for Francis Marion University.

The Irmo product averaged 30 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals after a three game stretch. The highlight was a career high and program record 41 points in a double overtime win at Augusta University.

Browning, who is FMU's scoring record holder, is fifth in Division II in scoring (24.6 ppg) and he will lead the Patriots against rival UNC-Pembroke this Wednesday night for a home game.



