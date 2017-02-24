For One Night, Staley Was Rooting For Big Blue

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley observes her team in action against Ole Miss. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

While the seventh-ranked USC women's basketball team was taking care of business Thursday night at Texas A&M, there was a hope that Kentucky would do likewise at home against Mississippi State.

The Wildcats obliged, beating the third-ranked Bulldogs 78-75 in overtime, pulling MSU back into a first-place tie with USC who owns the tie-breaker thanks to winning the head-to-head matchup.

All USC has to do to claim a fourth-straight SEC Championship is beat the Wildcats Sunday afternoon at the Colonial Life Arena. If recent games are an indication, expect a physical and intense battle with some chippy behavior at some point.

"I was a Big Blue nation fan last night but I think it's (the rivalry) back on," said Staley.

"The rival cap is back on. We're both playing for something. We're playing to be the number one seed in our tournament. They're playing to get a better seed in the NCAA Tournament. So, should be a knock-out drag-out."

