Former Blythewood QB Has Clemson In Top 5

Former Blythewood quarterback Jordyn Adams, who is now at East Hope High School in Cary, NC, might very well forgo college for professional baseball. But for now, he is still targeting a college and Wednesday night he released his top five schools.

In no order, Adams says Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, North Carolina and LSU are his schools of choice.

Adams father, Deke Adams, is a former defensive line coach at USC and before that, North Carolina. He was at East Carolina before leaving to return to Chapel Hill where he is currently on the Tar Heel coaching staff.

Adams was a dynamic playmaker for the Bengals in 2016, throwing for 2,350 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also rushed for 793 yards and 11 touchdowns.

