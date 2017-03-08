Former Clemson Athlete Frank Gillespie Dies

. (Photo: AP)

Frank Gillespie, the last Clemson athlete to letter in football, basketball and baseball, died Wednesday at the age of 94.

A West Virginia native, Gillespie lettered in baseball in 1943 before spending three years in the U.S. Army. After returning to Clemson, Gillespie played on the Tigers football, basketball and baseball teams for three years each.

Gillespie was named as the Southern Conference's male athlete of the year for the 1947-48 academic year. Gillespie, Deshaun Watson and Kris Benson are the only athletes in Clemson history to earn a conference athlete of the year award.

A double major in electrical engineering and textile engineering, Gillespie graduated from Clemson in 1948. He was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 1977.

Dan Hope, Anderson Independent-Mail