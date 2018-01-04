Former Clemson DB Headed To Furman

Former Clemson University and Daniel High player Amir Trapp leads a group of three transfers from FBS programs enrolling at Furman University, the Southern Conference school announced Thursday.

Trapp, a defensive back, played in 13 games and had six tackles at Clemson during the past two seasons before the school announced in mid-December that he was leaving the program. Trapp will have two years of eligibility remaining, Furman said in a news release.

The other transfers are Cooper Hardin, a fullback from Navy, and Melton Brown, a defensive end from Georgia Southern. Both players will have three years of eligibility remaining, according to Furman, which said all three will be enrolled this spring, participate in spring drills and be eligible for the 2018 season.

Hardin, who was not listed on the Navy football website as having played in a game in 2017, was recruited by Furman out of Farragut High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he was selected first-team all-state by the Tennessee Sportswriters Association.

Brown played in four games and made two tackles for the Eagles in 2017, according to the school's athletic website. He played at Jefferson County High in Louisville, Georgia, where he was a teammate of current Furman defensive lineman Parker Stokes.

They join the 10 high school seniors to join Furman during the early signing period last month in the program's recruiting class.

The Paladins finished 8-5 and reached the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs under first-year coach Clay Hendrix in 2017.

