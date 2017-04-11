Former Clemson Golfer Excited About RBC Heritage

Greenwood native and former Clemson golfer Ben Martin prepares to tee off at the first hole of the Harbour Town Golf Links. (Photo: Yanity, Trey)

Ben Martin knows what it's like to contend at Harbour Town.

In 2014, he finished tied for third at the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing. He returns to the Palmetto State's only PGA Tour stop with dreams of becoming the first South Carolina native to put on the plaid jacket.

The Greenwood native says the tight fairways and small greens sets up well for his style of play.

"I like the course and being close to home is always nice," Martin said.

"I think it fits my game. You have to put it in play and know your way around here."

The former Clemson All-American also likes the fact that he will see some friendly faces in the gallery.

"i've had some success here, but it's always nice to get in your car and drive down and then have a lot of home town and home state support," he said.

"It's always a week I look forward to."

