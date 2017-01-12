Former Dreher Standout Suspended By Texas

Texas Longhorns guard Tevin Mack (0) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State won 79-70. (Photo: Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas has suspended leading scorer Tevin Mack indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules.



It is Mack's second suspension this season.



In a statement issued Thursday by the university, coach Shaka Smart said Mack has failed to meet expectations set for players in his program. He did not elaborate.



Mack also missed the first game of the season in a one-game game suspension for an unspecified offseason rules violation.



The latest suspension comes a day after Texas fell to 7-9 with a Wednesday night home loss to TCU . Texas' next three games are against No. 10 West Virginia, No. 1 Baylor and No. 2 Kansas. Texas began the season ranked in the Top 25.



Mack is averaging 14.8 points per game.

