Former Gamecock Cook Helps Raiders Stun Kansas City

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) celebrates after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum. (Photo: Kelley L Cox)

The Oakland Raiders ended the Kansas City Chiefs' hold on their AFC West rivalry in spectacular fashion.

A wild last-minute drive culminated with Derek Carr finding Michael Crabtree for a 2-yard touchdown on an untimed down, and the subsequent extra point gave the Raiders a 31-30 win, breaking the Chiefs' five-game win streak in the series and heightening the intrigue in the division race.

The Raiders had another game-tying score nullified with three seconds left when referees ruled Crabtree had committed pass interference on his catch. But two consecutive holding penalties kept Oakland's hopes alive until the final play.

Carr finished with a season-high 417 yards and three touchdowns on 29-of-52 passing. Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith completed 25 of 36 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Kansas City saw its 12-game win streak within the division snapped.

The game featured eight lead changes, but the Chiefs appeared to be in control after holding the advantage for most of the second half. But the Raiders marched 85 yards on 11 plays on the last series, with a contested catch by tight end Jared Cook setting the ball up at the 1-yard line for the dramatic final sequence.

The win marked an important offensive awakening for an attack that ranked 30th in the NFL entering the game. Wide receiver Amari Cooper had 210 yards receiving, the most of any NFL player this season in a single game and more than his prior six games combined, as well as two touchdowns on 11 catches.

Oakland tightened the AFC West by moving to 3-4 and sending Kansas City to 5-2 with its second consecutive loss.

The Raiders face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday. The Chiefs have another AFC West challenge ahead in facing the Denver Broncos on Monday night in Week 8.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today