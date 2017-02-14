Former Gamecock Now A Westwood Assistant

Jamie Watson is a former Gamecock and NBA Player. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Jamie Watson's career went from being one of the top scorers in USC history to a four-year NBA career.

His professional gig ended with a six-year stint overseas. The Wilson, North Carolina native did not plan on going into coaching but he says watching his kids play brought it out as he wanted to do something to help them and other youngsters.

That decision to first start coaching his own kids has now led to a high school career that is in its third season.

Watson joined the Dreher staff for the 2014-2015 season. When head coach Jeff DiBattisto took the Westwood job, Watson followed him and now, the Red Hawks are getting ready for the playoffs.

Watson and DiBattisto are part of the Eddie Fogler coaching tree. Watson was a senior in Fogler's first season at USC where DiBattisto worked as a manager for the basketball team. Watson would occasionally come back to campus to work out and that connection with DiBattisto was formed.

Watson went on to play for Jerry Sloan in Utah and Pat Riley in Miami so those experiences, combined with what he learned under Fogler, have given Watson some outstanding knowledge that he tries to pass along to his players.

