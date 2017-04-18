Former Gamecock Pitcher Earns First Win in MLB

Apr 12, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports. (Photo: Adam Hunger, Custom)

New York, NY (WLTX) - Former Gamecock and current New York Yankee, Jordan Montgomery, earned his first win in the MLB Monday night.

The Sumter native pitched six innings against the Chicago White Sox. He only allowed seven hits and the Yankees beat the White Sox by a final of 7-3.

The pitcher who pitched once in the College World Series for South Carolina has played in two games so far in his rookie campaign.

New York is now on an eight-game winning streak.

© 2017 WLTX-TV