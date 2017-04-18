Former Gamecock Pitcher Earns First Win in MLB

New York, NY (WLTX) - Former Gamecock and current New York Yankee, Jordan Montgomery, earned his first win in the MLB Monday night.
The Sumter native pitched six innings against the Chicago White Sox. He only allowed seven hits and the Yankees beat the White Sox by a final of 7-3.
The pitcher who pitched once in the College World Series for South Carolina has played in two games so far in his rookie campaign.
New York is now on an eight-game winning streak.
