Former Gamecock RB Will Transfer To Arkansas

South Carolina Gamecocks running back David Williams (33) smiles after he scores a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida Gators defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 20-7. (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

David Williams will have one more game at William-Brice Stadium.

The former USC running back who graduate in May announced on Twitter he will transfer to Arkansas. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play this fall and will not have to sit out a year.

Arkansas comes to Columbia on October 7.

Williams was a four-star prospect out of Philadelphia but never really developed into a consistent performer. In the summer of 2016, he found himself in Will Muschamp's dog house. After working his way into a better standing, he started games against East Carolina and UMASS. He did not play in the bowl game.

He finished 2016 with 239 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Two of those scores came against UMASS.

Williams will now try his hand in Bret Bielema's offense in Fayetteville.

© 2017 WLTX-TV