Former Gamecock Returns With A New Team

South Carolina Gamecocks running back David Williams (33) rushes for yardage against the Massachusetts Minutemen in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

When Arkansas makes its way to Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday, David Williams might be the motivated player on the Razorbacks roster.

The former USC running back earned his degree in the spring and that allowed him to transfer without sitting out a year. Williams chose Arkansas and already, he has five touchdowns with the Razorbacks, equaling his entire number of scores during his Carolina career.

Williams was a highly-rated prospect out of Philadelphia, but could never make a consistent dent into the USC depth chart. When Will Muschamp arrived, Williams eventually found himself in and out of the dog house. Once he got his degree, Williams made the call to transfer and Muschamp did not place any restrictions or try to block Williams from choosing an SEC school.

"He did everything we asked while he was here," Muschamp said.

"He’s a first-class person. He’s a really good football player. I wish he was here, but at the end of the day he wanted a fresh start. He did everything the right way and I really respect that, and I respect him as a young man."

