Former Hammond Standout Headed To Wofford

The College of Charleston Cougars head coach Earl Grant (right) talks with forward Chevez Goodwin (0) during the second half of the fourth game of the Charleston Classic against the Boise State Broncos at TD Arena. Cougars won 60-47. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

Former Hammond standout Chevez Goodwin announced on Twitter he will transfer to Wofford.

In his one season at the College of Charleston, Goodwin started three games and played in all 35, averaging 2.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in an average of 9.8 minutes per game.

Goodwin and current UNC guard Seventh Woods won the SCISA state title in their junior season of 2015.

He will have to sit out a year before he can suit up for the Terriers.

