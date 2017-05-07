Former Hammond Standout Headed To Wofford

Former Hammond standout Chevez Goodwin announced on Twitter he will transfer to Wofford.
In his one season at the College of Charleston, Goodwin started three games and played in all 35, averaging 2.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in an average of 9.8 minutes per game.
Goodwin and current UNC guard Seventh Woods won the SCISA state title in their junior season of 2015.
He will have to sit out a year before he can suit up for the Terriers.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs