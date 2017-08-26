Former Ridge View Scores In College Debut

(Photo: CBS Sports Network, Custom)

FORT COLLINS, CO - One player who may have earned a bigger role on his team is former Ridge View Blazer Cameron Butler.

The true freshman tight end made a nice debut for the Colorado State Rams Saturday afternoon. He caught two passes for 27 yards a touchdown. He caught his first career touchdown, a 16 yard play, in the fourth quarter of Colorado State's 58-27 win over Oregon State.

Butler helped the Rams get their first win on campus in almost 50 years. CSU hosts Colorado next Friday night.

