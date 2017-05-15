Former UNCW Guard To Visit USC

\North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks guard C.J. Bryce (12) and guard Ambrose Mosley (0) high five during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Amway Center. (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

Charlotte native C.J. Bryce is coming off a season where he led UNCW to the NCAA Tournament after earning First Team All-Conference honors in the Colonial Athletic Association.

But Bryce is leaving the Seahawk program and there is no shortage of teams looking to bring them into their program.

He has visited N.C. State and will reportedly visit USC Tuesday.

Bryce averaged 17.4 points per game last season as a sophomore and was the MVP of the CAA Tournament. The Seahawks finished 29-6 and lost to Virginia 76-71 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Virginia is one of the schools who are pursuing Bryce.

Wherever Bryce goes, he will have to sit out a season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

© 2017 WLTX-TV