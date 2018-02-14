Former USC Assistant Out As Tennessee RB Coach

Tennessee assistant coach Robert Gillespie calls out instructions during warmups during practice at the Anderson Training Facility. (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK)

Robert Gillespie's departure from Tennessee was sudden Tuesday, as his tenure as Vols running backs coach came to an end after five seasons.

But Gillespie didn’t leave without a conversation with Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer who said he loved Gillespie and his family on Wednesday at the Big Orange TipOff Club.

“This is a big boy’s business,” Fulmer said. “He understood. He was very professional. We talked yesterday. It was simply a matter of coach (Jeremy) Pruitt doing what he thought was right for his program and Robert.

“Robert was fine. Robert is OK. He didn’t like it, I’m not saying that. But he’s OK. He understood. It’s a big boy business.”

Gillespie was hired in 2013 to join Butch Jones’ staff and was the lone holdover from the previous staff when Pruitt hired coaches. But now the change is wholesale as Tennessee seeks to get back to winning ways on the football field.

A former running back and team captain at the University of Florida, Gillespie played for Steve Spurrier from 1998-2001. He was on Spurrier's staff at USC from 2006-2008.

