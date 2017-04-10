New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (90) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium. (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

Former Sumter and USC pitcher Jordan Montgomery will make his Major League Debut Wednesday afternoon for the New York Yankees.

The Yankees were apparently in the market for a fifth starter to provide an extra day of rest for its starters.

A fourth-round draft pick in the 2014 draft, Montgomery went 20-7 in three seasons with the Gamecocks. In the 2013 Super Regionals in Chapel Hill, Montgomery recorded perhaps his best game in Garnet. He pitched the Gamecocks to an 8-0 win in an elimination game against the Tar Heels who came in with a vaunted offensive attack. Montgomery went the distance, allowing four hits, walking one and striking out three.

Now he will be on the biggest stage of his career as he takes the mound at Yankee Stadium.

Montgomery was on the AA and AAA level in 2016, recording a 14-5 record with a 2.13 ERA in 25 starts.

He follows another Sumter native to Yankee Stadium. Former USC head coach Bobby Richardson played for the Yankees and won three World Series titles with the club (1958, 1961, 1962).

