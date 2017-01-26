Former USC RB Named St. Joseph's Head Coach

Former USC running back Brandon Bennett is introduced as the new head football coach at St. Joseph's High School in Greenville. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Former USC running back Brandon Bennett is the new head football coach at St. Joseph’s High School in Greenville.

Bennett was officially introduced Thursday afternoon.

He was a standout running back for the Gamecocks in the early 90's and he was on that 1994 USC squad which captured the program's first bowl victory.

Bennett led USC in rushing each of his four seasons, finishing with 3.055 yards, which is second on the career rushing list.. He still holds the single-game rushing record with 278 yards which came in 1991 against East Tennessee State.

Bennett would play for 10 years in the NFL with the Bengals and Panthers. This is his first head coaching position.

