Four Gamecocks Invited To NFL Combine

USC senior linebacker Skai Moore will close out his Gamecock career with a chance to land in the record books. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

One year after being shut out of the NFL Combine, the USC program will have four players working out for NFL scouts and coaches from Feb. 27 to March 5 in Indianapolis.

Tight end Hayden Hurst, cornerback JaMarcus King, linebacker Skai Moore and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth will be looking to improve their draft stock in the workouts and interviews with various NFL personnel.

Those four players were a big reason why the Gamecocks finished 9-4. Hurst figures to be a hot commodity given his 6-5, 250-pound frame. He is the only USC junior to declare for the draft but he is not your typical junior thanks to a few years in professional baseball. He was a semi-finalist for the Mackey Award and the Burlsworth Trophy. This past season, he recorded 44 receptions for 559 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored one rushing touchdown. His 100 career catches are the most ever for a USC tight end. Hurst also has the second-most yards ever for a USC tight end (1,291).

Moore was a redshirt senior who finished his career as the only player in USC history to lead the team in tackles for four seasons. He had 93 tackles in 2017, finishing his career with 353 stops, good enough for sixth all-time among USC defensive players..

© 2018 WLTX-TV