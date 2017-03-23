USC head basketball coach Frank Martin and strength coach Scott Greenwalt share a laugh during Thursday's open practice at Madison Square Garden. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

At the end of USC's open practice Thursday at Madison Square Garden, the USC band played "Happy Birthday" while the players and fans sang on cue for head coach Frank Martin.

Martin admits celebrating his birthday in New York City is pretty special.

"Since I've been at South Carolina, my birthday has been able to be celebrated like birthdays," Martin said.

"At K-State, I was either still working or we had just gotten beat, so you're still in depression. I'm glad I'm working right now. I've got my wife and children here with me. My family's all flying in. Her family is obviously all here. I've got my guys as you see everyone thinks I hit them over the head with chairs all the time and all they do is give me a hard time. They wouldn't do that if our relationship wasn't special."

Martin's relationship with his players has reached new heights this year as the team is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since the bracket was expanded. So, a birthday celebration will be pretty big if USC pulls off wins Friday and Sunday.

"All I want is to be happy on my birthday," Martin said.

"They sing happy birthday for a reason. I don't want gifts. I just want to be happy. I've got a healthy family. I've got everyone that's dear in my heart is going to be here with me. I'm doing what has allowed me to move forward in life which is coach ball and I'm doing it in New York City. I'm having the time of my life."

