Frank Martin Previews Florida, Talks Politics

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin during the second half against the Florida Gators at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina wins 57-53 over Florida. (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

His team has dropped three out of four games, fallen out of the national rankings and now travels to play a team that has won eight straight.

But USC head basketball coach Frank Martin is encouraged by what he saw from his team at Sunday's practice following the loss at Vanderbilt Saturday night.

"We were as good yesterday as we have been in a long, long time," Martin said.



'And that came from them,not from me. I didn't come in there and scream and kick chairs and do all the stuff people think I do. We've communicated. Coach to player, player to player. The way we always do and those guys came out yesterday and we off the charts."

Martin added it doesn't guarantee a win against a red-hot Florida team, but it does make him feel better about where this team is headed,

Martin Asked About Off-The-Court Topics

Martin was asked about the fact that the Palmetto State is on the verge of hosting two major basketball events - the SEC women's tournament and the NCAA Tournament Regionals. That is possible now that the Confederate Flag is no longer on the state house grounds which prompted the NCAA to lift its ban on the state.

"I think our state doesn't get the credit it deserves for the love people here have," Martin said.

"How progressive we are to adjusting to difficult things and willing to confront them and handle them through love and education and rather than hatred for one another. Because of those things, we can have NCAA Tournaments in the state. I think it's a powerful message of what great people we have running our state, living in our state, coexisting in our state. I hear other states that are real close to us criticize us a lot. I'm glad I live here and not some of those other places."

The coach was asked on this President's Day how he would feel if he were to be fortunate to win a national championship in the next four years, if one of his players chose to not attend the White House ceremony because he did not agree with the current administration's policies. Martin said he would be disappointed because the belief that one singular person controls the country is false.

"If they were adamant about it, I wouldn't force them to go," Martin said.

"I'm not going to put their scholarship on the line and make them do something they feel that strongly about,.

