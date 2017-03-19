Frank Martin Talks Duke Blue Devils

USC head basketball coach Frank Martin walks through the team hotel in Greenville where he is greeted by fans. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Greenville, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina men's basketball plays Duke on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. After winning their first game in 44 years at the NCAA Tournament, the Gamecocks are looking to carry the momentum into Sunday when they play Duke in Greenville, SC. Coach Martin talked in the press conference about Coach K and Duke and what his team needs to do to get the job done in the second round.

