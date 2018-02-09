Frank Martin Weighs In On A High School Shot Clock

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin answers questions from members of the media during SEC Media Day at the Omni Hotel. (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel)

There is a growing debate among the state's high school coaches about making a shot clock a part of the landscape. That notion is gaining traction in other states and USC head coach Frank Martin, who has been a high school coach, is all in favor of one.

"Everyone says, 'Frank, why do you guys play defense the way you do?'," Martin said.

"Because teams used to go four corners and hold the ball and we had to get out there and defend them so they wouldn't hold the ball. That's where my defensive concepts come from. I don't think it (a high school shot clock) needs to be a short clock. I was against college basketball going to 30 (seconds). The NBA is 24. We're 35.

"We're not coaching pros in college. The pros have an understanding, that's why they're professionals, they have an understanding of the game to a higher degree than college kids do. College kids have an understanding of the game greater than high school kids. In high school, they still have to concerned with screening, cutting, passing, the stuff that teaches you how to play the game. So we don't need to go to a short clock in high school."

Martin does feel that a shot clock in high school would be extremely beneficial to those players who are going to play college basketball - regardless of whether it's at a Power 5 school or at an NAIA institution. The fact that not all high school players will play in college is irrelevant in Martin's opinion.

"It's part of the educational process, the kids that are playing in high school aspire to play in college," Martin said.

"We need to prepare them to play with a shot clock. I just think it needs to be a longer clock, just so the ability to teach kids to screen and cut and pass continues to be taught at the high school level."

Martin said if he were in charge, there would be a 45-second shot block.

