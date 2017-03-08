(Photo: Jim Brown, Jim Brown)

His reputation as a winning basketball coach was already solidified before he came to Columbia.

As a result, Frank Martin is answering questions about other job openings..Sports Illustrated went so far as to say Martin is a "sleeper candidate" for the North Carolina State job.

“If my name is being thrown out there, I’m flattered,” Martin said.

“I’m in a great, great place. I work for incredible people. I have unbelievable respect for my two bosses, Ray Tanner and Harris Pastides.”

Martin, who is in his fifth year with the Gamecocks, signed a contract extension last offseason which came with a big buyout, which is “scary.”

But Martin says he is not going anywhere and points to the initial $4.8 million buyout which Martin would have to pay the University if he were to leave at the end of this season.

“I wouldn’t have signed that contract last year if my intent was to leave here," Martin said.

"I had the opportunities last year. I wouldn’t have signed my contract last year."

His fourth season saw USC tie a program record with 25 wins and earn a spot in the NIT. With SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell serving as the anchor, Martin's fifth team is considered a lock for the NCAA Tournament. It would mark the programs first NCAA appearance since 2004.

So as openings continue to pop up and Martin's name is mentioned, the Coach says he wants to stay at the school which lured him from the Big 12 conference.

"I came here to do a job, i want to see that job through," Martin said.

"We're close, we've made progress. But I want to see that job through."

© 2017 WLTX-TV