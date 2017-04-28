Frank Martin's Schedule Has Slowed Down ... A Little

USC head basketball coach Frank Martin has started making the rounds at Gamecock Club meetings. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Frank Martin recently took his family on a vacation trip to the Cayman Islands. While, he was still connected to what was going on at work, the time away from Columbia did allow the Coach to take a break from what was a hectic by rewarding spring.

On Thursday, Martin was in the Upstate speaking at a Gamecock Club meeting. While the subject of replacing Dozier, McKie, Notice and Thornwell was present, Martin also talked about what else he has going on away from the program but still a part of his responsibilities.

"Help the seniors collect all the information they needed for professional opportunities and PJ," Martin said.

"Helping an assistant coach get his first head job. Start the process to figure out who to replace him and recruit, recruit, recruit. So, it hasn't stopped."

With USC's season extended until the Final Four weekend, Martin has not had as much downtime as he has had in his first four years in Columbia.

"There's not as much separation from the end of the season to doing all these things, as you usually have," Martin said.

"That's a good problem to have, though."

It's a problem Martin hopes to have more often than not.

