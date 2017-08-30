File (Photo: WLTX)

Freshman guard Haley Troup has left the USC women's basketball program and reportedly will transfer to Missouri.

Troup is a 5-9 guard from Gadsden, Alabama. She had arrived on campus earlier this year and had worked out with the team this summer, accompanying the team on its overseas trip to Japan.

In the recruiting process, Troup had strongly considered Missouri and will now head to that Columbia where she will have to sit out this season but will have four years of eligibility remaining starting in the 2018-2019 season.

