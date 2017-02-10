Friday Night Hoops - Feb. 10

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The final Friday of the regular season is in the books and now it's time to turn the attention to the post-season.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Academic Magnet 64, North Charleston 52



Andrew Jackson Academy 70, Patrick Henry Academy 52



Blythewood 74, Spring Valley 68



Burke 53, Whale Branch 52



Carolina Academy 61, Fountain Inn Christian School 37



Cathedral Academy 61, North Myrtle Beach Christian 59



Charleston Collegiate 94, Conway Christian School 37



Cheraw 71, Chesterfield 47



Clover 61, Boiling Springs 30



Dorman 73, Gaffney 57



Fort Dorchester 70, Ashley Ridge 61



Fort Mill 61, Nation Ford 45



Goose Creek 67, Summerville 56



Greenwood 84, Laurens 58



Hamilton Heights Christian, Tenn. 61, Legacy Charter 53



Hillcrest 63, Mauldin 52



Hilton Head Christian Academy 63, Beaufort Academy 43



Irmo 71, Dutch Fork 62



J.L. Mann 61, Woodmont 54



John Paul II 64, Thomas Heyward Academy 50



Lexington 87, White Knoll 60



Oceanside Collegiate Academy 52, Ben Lippen 47



Richland Northeast 62, York Comprehensive 46



Rock Hill 80, Northwestern 77



Spartanburg 42, James F. Byrnes 28



Swansea 50, Gilbert 33



T.L. Hanna 73, Westside 60



Wando 55, Stratford 31



West Ashley 61, James Island 60



GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Cathedral Academy 42, North Myrtle Beach Christian 17



Cheraw 56, Chesterfield 47



Clover 45, Boiling Springs 40



Dillon 65, Loris 44



Dorman 68, Gaffney 56



Goose Creek 74, Summerville 31



Greenwood 59, Laurens 52



Hamilton Heights Christian, Tenn. 70, Legacy Charter 49



Irmo 36, Dutch Fork 32



Lexington 67, White Knoll 48



Nation Ford 32, Fort Mill 27



Oceanside Collegiate Academy 52, Ben Lippen 47



Richard Winn Academy 57, King's Academy 16



Richland Northeast 43, York Comprehensive 29



Ridge View 65, Westwood 60



Rock Hill 63, Northwestern 36



Spartanburg 42, James F. Byrnes 28



Spring Valley 74, Blythewood 59



T.L. Hanna 52, Westside 38



Thomas Heyward Academy 45, John Paul II 40



Wade Hampton (G) 56, Riverside 28



Wando 75, Stratford 45



West Ashley 46, James Island 35



Wilson Hall 63, Laurence Manning Academy 36

