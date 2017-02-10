Friday Night Hoops - Feb. 10

The final Friday of the regular season is in the books and now it's time to turn the attention to the post-season.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Academic Magnet 64, North Charleston 52
Andrew Jackson Academy 70, Patrick Henry Academy 52
Blythewood 74, Spring Valley 68
Burke 53, Whale Branch 52
Carolina Academy 61, Fountain Inn Christian School 37
Cathedral Academy 61, North Myrtle Beach Christian 59
Charleston Collegiate 94, Conway Christian School 37
Cheraw 71, Chesterfield 47
Clover 61, Boiling Springs 30
Dorman 73, Gaffney 57
Fort Dorchester 70, Ashley Ridge 61
Fort Mill 61, Nation Ford 45
Goose Creek 67, Summerville 56
Greenwood 84, Laurens 58
Hamilton Heights Christian, Tenn. 61, Legacy Charter 53
Hillcrest 63, Mauldin 52
Hilton Head Christian Academy 63, Beaufort Academy 43
Irmo 71, Dutch Fork 62
J.L. Mann 61, Woodmont 54
John Paul II 64, Thomas Heyward Academy 50
Lexington 87, White Knoll 60
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 52, Ben Lippen 47
Richland Northeast 62, York Comprehensive 46
Rock Hill 80, Northwestern 77
Spartanburg 42, James F. Byrnes 28
Swansea 50, Gilbert 33
T.L. Hanna 73, Westside 60
Wando 55, Stratford 31
West Ashley 61, James Island 60
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Cathedral Academy 42, North Myrtle Beach Christian 17
Cheraw 56, Chesterfield 47
Clover 45, Boiling Springs 40
Dillon 65, Loris 44
Dorman 68, Gaffney 56
Goose Creek 74, Summerville 31
Greenwood 59, Laurens 52
Hamilton Heights Christian, Tenn. 70, Legacy Charter 49
Irmo 36, Dutch Fork 32
Lexington 67, White Knoll 48
Nation Ford 32, Fort Mill 27
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 52, Ben Lippen 47
Richard Winn Academy 57, King's Academy 16
Richland Northeast 43, York Comprehensive 29
Ridge View 65, Westwood 60
Rock Hill 63, Northwestern 36
Spartanburg 42, James F. Byrnes 28
Spring Valley 74, Blythewood 59
T.L. Hanna 52, Westside 38
Thomas Heyward Academy 45, John Paul II 40
Wade Hampton (G) 56, Riverside 28
Wando 75, Stratford 45
West Ashley 46, James Island 35
Wilson Hall 63, Laurence Manning Academy 36
