Friday Night Hoops - Feb. 10

Highlights from games at Irmo and Westwood.

wltx 1:07 AM. EST February 11, 2017

The final Friday of the regular season is in the books and now it's time to turn the attention to the post-season.

 

BOYS' BASKETBALL
Academic Magnet 64, North Charleston 52

Andrew Jackson Academy 70, Patrick Henry Academy 52

Blythewood 74, Spring Valley 68

Burke 53, Whale Branch 52

Carolina Academy 61, Fountain Inn Christian School 37

Cathedral Academy 61, North Myrtle Beach Christian 59

Charleston Collegiate 94, Conway Christian School 37

Cheraw 71, Chesterfield 47

Clover 61, Boiling Springs 30

Dorman 73, Gaffney 57

Fort Dorchester 70, Ashley Ridge 61

Fort Mill 61, Nation Ford 45

Goose Creek 67, Summerville 56

Greenwood 84, Laurens 58

Hamilton Heights Christian, Tenn. 61, Legacy Charter 53

Hillcrest 63, Mauldin 52

Hilton Head Christian Academy 63, Beaufort Academy 43

Irmo 71, Dutch Fork 62

J.L. Mann 61, Woodmont 54

John Paul II 64, Thomas Heyward Academy 50

Lexington 87, White Knoll 60

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 52, Ben Lippen 47

Richland Northeast 62, York Comprehensive 46

Rock Hill 80, Northwestern 77

Spartanburg 42, James F. Byrnes 28

Swansea 50, Gilbert 33

T.L. Hanna 73, Westside 60

Wando 55, Stratford 31

West Ashley 61, James Island 60

GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Cathedral Academy 42, North Myrtle Beach Christian 17

Cheraw 56, Chesterfield 47

Clover 45, Boiling Springs 40

Dillon 65, Loris 44

Dorman 68, Gaffney 56

Goose Creek 74, Summerville 31

Greenwood 59, Laurens 52

Hamilton Heights Christian, Tenn. 70, Legacy Charter 49

Irmo 36, Dutch Fork 32

Lexington 67, White Knoll 48

Nation Ford 32, Fort Mill 27

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 52, Ben Lippen 47

Richard Winn Academy 57, King's Academy 16

Richland Northeast 43, York Comprehensive 29

Ridge View 65, Westwood 60

Rock Hill 63, Northwestern 36

Spartanburg 42, James F. Byrnes 28

Spring Valley 74, Blythewood 59

T.L. Hanna 52, Westside 38

Thomas Heyward Academy 45, John Paul II 40

Wade Hampton (G) 56, Riverside 28

Wando 75, Stratford 45

West Ashley 46, James Island 35

Wilson Hall 63, Laurence Manning Academy 36

