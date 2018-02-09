WLTX
Friday Night Hoops, Feb. 9

Highlights from a doubleheader between Ridge View and Westwood where both games had region title implications.

wltx 11:49 PM. EST February 09, 2018

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Aiken 62, North Augusta 56
    
Blythewood 62, Spring Valley 59
    
Boiling Springs 77, Clover 53
    
Central 69, North Central 55
    
Cheraw 87, Chesterfield 82
    
Dorman 52, Gaffney 45
    
Florence Christian 50, Orangeburg Prep 39
    
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 64, Curtis Baptist, Ga. 40
    
Hillcrest 66, Mauldin 42
    
Hilton Head Prep 55, Hilton Head Christian Academy 24
    
Irmo 49, Dutch Fork 33
    
James F. Byrnes 64, Spartanburg 60
    
John Paul II 67, Thomas Heyward Academy 59
    
Laurens 64, Greenwood 60
    
Nation Ford 63, Fort Mill 51
    
Northwestern 72, Rock Hill 45
    
Palmetto Christian Academy 83, Northside Christian 37
    
Pendleton 63, Seneca 46
    
Porter-Gaud 72, Northwood Academy 30
    
Ridge View 60, Westwood 50
    
South Aiken 56, Midland Valley 45
    
South Aiken Baptist 56, Covenant Christian 52
    
South Pointe 67, Lancaster 62
    
Summerville 53, Goose Creek 45
    
Thomas Sumter Academy 54, Robert E. Lee Academy 38
    
Trinity Byrnes School 77, Pee Dee Academy 24
    
Wando 57, Stratford 43
    
West Ashley 74, James Island 52
    
Westside 59, T.L. Hanna 48
    
Woodmont 77, J.L. Mann 72
    
York Prep 83, Cardinal Newman 79
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Ashley Ridge 47, Fort Dorchester 42
    
Cardinal Newman 76, York Prep 30
    
Clover 47, Boiling Springs 42
    
Dutch Fork 44, Irmo 23
    
First Baptist 71, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 25
    
Florence Christian 56, Orangeburg Prep 34
    
Gaffney 57, Dorman 53
    
Goose Creek 42, Summerville 25
    
Greenville 67, Wren 42
    
Greenwood 42, Laurens 38
    
Hammond 74, Ben Lippen 17
    
Hilton Head Christian Academy 47, Hilton Head Prep 15
    
John Paul II 39, Thomas Heyward Academy 35
    
Lexington 50, White Knoll 25
    
Midland Valley 52, South Aiken 38
    
Mountain View Christian Academy 39, Asheville Reynolds, N.C. 27
    
Nation Ford 41, Fort Mill 21
    
North Augusta 79, Aiken 16
    
Northwood Academy 65, Porter-Gaud 32
    
Palmetto Christian Academy 57, Northside Christian 30
    
Pee Dee Academy 42, Dillon Christian 25
    
Richard Winn Academy 47, Newberry Academy 30
    
Richland Northeast 72, York Comprehensive 37
    
Rock Hill 73, Northwestern 41
    
South Pointe 69, Lancaster 66
    
Spartanburg 54, James F. Byrnes 49
    
Spring Valley 67, Blythewood 29
    
T.L. Hanna 47, Westside 42
    
Wando 67, Stratford 26
    
West Ashley 37, James Island 27
    
Westwood 68, Ridge View 49
    
Woodmont 61, J.L. Mann 21
 

© 2018 Associated Press


