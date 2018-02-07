Clemson Tigers running back C.J. Fuller (27) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard)

Two more Clemson football players will leave the program this offseason as Shadell Bell and C.J. Fuller will be in a different uniform when they take the football field in the fall.

Head coach Dabo Swinney announced Wednesday that both players will transfer once they graduate following the spring semester, becoming the fifth and sixth players to leave the team this offseason.

The tight end Bell originally signed to Clemson as a wide receiver in 2015 but switched positions before the 2016 season. He played sparingly over his three seasons, logging 61 snaps in 12 games. The redshirt sophomore's lone impact on the stat sheet was an eight-yard catch against Kent State on Sept. 2, 2017.

The redshirt junior Fuller was the Tigers' starting running back entering the 2017 season but eventually ceded the job to Tavien Feaster and Travis Etienne after three games. He was Clemson's fifth-leading rusher with 217 yards and three touchdowns on 58 carries.

Clemson is deep at both positions even after Bell and Fuller's departures; starting tight end Milan Richard returns, along with Cannon Smith and J.C. Chalk and mid-year enrollee Braden Galloway. Feaster and Etienne will both be back in the Tigers' backfield next season, as will Adam Choice and incoming freshman Lyn-J Dixon.

Cornerback Amir Trapp was the first Clemson player to announce his decision to transfer, followed by quarterbacks Zerrick Cooper and Tucker Israel, and defensive linemen Jabril Robinson and Sterling Johnson.

