Fun For The Big Game! Prop Bets For Super Bowl 52

COLUMBIA, SC - This is for football and non-football fans alike. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sports events of the year and one way everyone gets involved and can have fun is with prop bets.

Prop bets, or as the sharps in Las Vegas call "sucker bets" mostly asks if something is most likely to happen, or how many times a certain event may occur or an over/under a number for a particular scenario or stat.

For example one prop bet this year is how many times will Patriots owner Robert Kraft be shown during the game? Over/Under 2.5 times.

I'll be doing this one. It's printable too-http://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/2018/01/30/printable-super-bowl-party-prop-sheet/

Join in on the fun and see if you can outdo me. Mention Joe Cook on Twitter @JoeCookSports and share your results after the game.

For another list of prop bets go here-https://www.sbnation.com/nfl/2018/1/29/16941918/super-bowl-prop-bets-2018-pink-national-anthem-justin-timberlake-halftime-performance

