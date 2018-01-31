Furman Releases 2018 Schedule

Furman Paladins head coach Clay Hendrix (center) talks to his players during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. (Photo: Rob Kinnan)

A season-opening game against ACC champion Clemson and a first-round FCS playoff rematch against Elon highlight Furman University's 2018 football schedule, which was released Wednesday by director of athletics Mike Buddie.

Furman, in its second season under 2017 Southern Conference Coach of the Year Clay Hendrix, will kick off its 2018 season Sept. 1 at Clemson in the 57th meeting between the schools.

The Paladins will play at Elon Sept. 8, marking the third meeting between the schools in the last calendar year, including Furman's 28-27 win in the first round of the playoffs.

Furman will begin its home schedule Sept. 15 against Colgate, which the Paladins defeated 45-14 on the road last season. Furman will play its SoCon opener at East Tennessee State Sept. 22.

Furman will return home for the first of three games at Paladin Stadium: Sept. 29 against Western Carolina, Oct. 13 against Wofford and Oct. 20 against Samford.Wofford and Samford were FCS playoff participants in 2017, and the Furman-Wofford rivalry is the Deep South's oldest, dating back to 1889.

Furman will play at The Citadel Oct. 27 in the 98th meeting of the SoCon's oldest football series, and the Paladins will close out their regular-season home schedule Nov. 3 against Chattanooga.

The Paladins will close the regular season on the road against VMI Nov. 10 and Mercer Nov. 17.

Furman, 8-5 overall and 6-2 in the SoCon a year ago, is coming off its league-leading 18th FCS playoff appearance. The Paladins, who open spring practice Friday, are projected to return 17 starters, including all 11 starters on defense.



2018 FURMAN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 at Clemson

Sept. 8 at Elon

Sept. 15 COLGATE

Sept. 22 at East Tennessee State*

Sept. 29 WESTERN CAROLINA (Family Weekend)*

Oct. 13 WOFFORD*

Oct. 20 SAMFORD (Homecoming)*

Oct. 27 at The Citadel*

Nov. 3 CHATTANOOGA*

Nov. 10 at VMI*

Nov. 17 at Mercer*

From Staff Reports